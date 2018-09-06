2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

It is becoming evident that many people who are facing problems of slow payments of allowances or are facing challenges they consider to be caused by unfair practices are threatening to hold sit down actions or demonstrations to expose their grievances and demand for remedy.

Is this a healthy sign reflecting the openness of a society that does not want to sweep problems under the carpet and pretend as if they do not exist or a display of radicalism aimed at disregarding dialogue and reconciliation. Foroyaa will do a vox pop to get the views of the people on how they conceive the new developments.