By Kebba AF Touray

The Interim leader of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) party, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, on Saturday July 6th, said the allegations of rape brought against the person of their leader Yaya Jammeh, is just a smear campaign against his person and the APRC party.

The APRC held a press briefing to dilate on recent happenings and events that has bearing on their party especially on their leader former president Yaya Jammeh, who happens to live in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

If readers can recall, the Gambia Government acting under the recommendation of the ‘Janneh’ Commission, ordered the freezing of ex-president Jammeh’s assets, some of which was sold. Also, in recent events and happenings, the Government of the Gambia arrested Yankuba Touray based upon the recommendation of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), which matter is ongoing before Court.

These recent developments and happenings were condemned by the Jatta who told journalists that the seizure of former President Jammeh’s Assets by the Government is unfair and unjust. He accused the Government of selling the ex-President’s Assets and referred to their action as ‘illegal’. Jatta did not hide his displeasure in the manner the Minister of Justice has been acting and dealing with issues related to their Leader, former President Jammeh, and some members of his party.

Jatta who was once the Majority Leader at the National Assembly for more than a decade, told journalists that the herds of cattle belonging to their leader and former president were sold in the country with the most flimsy of excuses that the Government could not maintain them; that up to now, the authorities cannot give details of the sale of the cattle to the citizens. He alleged that 317 vehicles belonging to former president Jammeh were sold for D19 million, and said the seizure of the assets of YahyaJammeh and businessman Bazzi’s, is selective justice. The former Majority Leader and now interim leader of the APRC told journalists that his party did not agree with the decisions taken by Government against their leader and members of his party. He said his party is preparing an inventory of the total assets owned by their leader and former president of the Gambia Yaya Jammeh.

On the issue of Yankuba Touray, Jatta alleged that he (Touray) was legally backed by the Constitution; that charging him for murder was illegal; that the least charge that Government could have levied against Touray was contempt against the TRRC but not murder.