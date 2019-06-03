The best time to give the state of the nation address is the first session of parliament in a legislative year. This will enable the government to tell the National Assembly what its work plan is in bringing bills and agreements to parliament for enactment or ratification.

Having failed to address the nation in the first session, many people assumed that the address will be delivered in second session. The programme of the Nation Assembly is out but there is no indication that the president will address the nation in June. Even though no specific date is indicated in the Constitution, what is ideal is known to all and should be taken into account in considering dates for the state of the nation address.