0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

It’s yet another attempt at a Senegalese wrestler for Gambia’s Boy-Balla after the Jabang-based star recently defeated Ousmane Diop from Dakar.

Boy-Balla was three weeks ago awarded winner against Diop in a controversial combat lasting barely minutes at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium.

He’s now set to face yet another Senegalese wrestler this time in Moustapha GeuyeII of popular club Ecurie de Fass.

Balla is yet to taste defeat this campaign making it a straight three wins beginning with Flex of Club Roots then Tapha Tine of Banjul and latest being Diop.

Diop –who lost to Balla Gaye II in the formative moments of the former Senegalese King of Arena – is the most notable adversary in Boy-Balla’s CV.

However, against Geuye, of club Fass, currently headlined by Gris Bordeaux, the Gambian will be ardent on announcing himself to the Senegalese wrestling spectators and promoters when he travels to Dakar for the fight billed for February 11th.

A close bosom of Club Jeff Jel’s Manduwar, Balla is one of Gambia’s fastest rising stars in the arena.