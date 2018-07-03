43 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Newly promoted Ligue One French side Stade Reims has taken the initiative to evaluate possibilities of signing Gambian star Yusupha Njie.

Njie recently penned a three-year deal with his Portuguese top flight side Boavista, turning his loan deal to a permanent contract from Moroccan outfit FUS Rabat.

Boavista had rushed to tie down the player to a lengthy contract, according to reports, not in the hope of keeping him for the new season but to cash in on him to the highest bidder.

That could occur with Marseille, Monaco and Stade Reims –the latest admirers – all in the fray to snap up the former Sevilla trialist.

Boavista stand to profit in any sale of the midfielder-turned striker giving they forked out in the region €600,000 to buy him out from Rabat.