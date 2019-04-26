0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

Another Fire incident has destroyed the Baye family compound in Sinchu Sori, in the West coast Region, on Saturday 20th April 2019.

According to Babucarr Baye a son to the compound owner Kebba Baye, the incident occurred at 16:25 hours pm, when some of the family members were sitting outside chatting; that it was then that heavy smoke was seen coming from the house when they shouted and people rushed from the neighbourhood to their compound, to help them to put off the fire. He further explained that the fire destroyed household materials including cooking utensils, personal belongings and documents including ID cards belonging to Fatou Njie and Babucarr Baye, two maternity cards belonging to Fatim Baye and Karfa Baye.

Baboucarr also said that the cause of the fire is not known but they suspect electric short circuit; that without the assistance of neighbours, the fire would have destroyed the entire house complex, before the arrival of the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services team; that the cost of damage can be quantified in hundreds of thousands of dalasi.

Baboucarr solicits support from Companies, individuals and the Government, to urgently assist them renovate their house before the rains; that as at now, family members sleep outside with relatives and friends.

Any good Samaritan who wishes to assist the family, can reach them on: 3571333 or 9860623.