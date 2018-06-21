45 SHARES Share Tweet

By MUHAMMED S. BAH

The death toll on the Faraba Banta incident has risen to three. Amadou Nyang Jawo, the third victim of the incident, passed away in the morning of Wednesday June 20th 2018, at The Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH). The late Nyang Jawo, suffered serious gunshot wounds sustained during Monday’s protest against sand mining in Faraba Banta, that put his life in a critical state. Momodou Jammeh, the Public Relations Officer of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, confirmed the information to this reporter yesterday, June 20th.

The aggrieved family members were found at the Hospital in the morning and lamented that the critically wounded youths will die one after the other, due to lack of the adequate treatment they deserve, and reiterated the call that Government intensify efforts in ensuring that they get to the root cause of the matter.

Amadou was said to be a Teacher by profession and a graduate of Armitage Senior Secondary School at Jangjangbureh in 2013.

However this medium contacted the police spokesperson David Kujabi as to whether there will be an inquest to establish the cause of the death.

The Police spokesman answered in the positive, he added that if an investigation is to be done an inquest must take place.

It could be recalled that two young people died, after a clash erupted between the villagers of Farabanta and the Para Military who were alleged to be using guns on the villagers, which also left more than 10 people injured.

Part of those injured and are under medical care was Amadou Nyang Jawo who also died just two days after undergoing medical care at the hospital.

The Gambia Government has established a commission of inquiry to look into the matter, but many people believe that the investigation should be expidited.

President Barrow who visited the Hospital on Tuesday Morning has pledged to take care of all the medical bills of the injured victims. The President on the same day addressed the nation on the National tv and confirmed the arrest of three Security officers who are said to be part of the Faraba clash, one of whom is injured and currently undergoing medical treatment.