4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Belgian giants Anderlecht are weighing up making a last-gasp move for Gambia’s Bubacarr Sanneh.

Sanneh has been on the former Belgium league champions’ radar for a while now.

The club made an initial 3.5m euros offer before lodging an improved concrete 4m bid. Their newest proposal made this week is believed to be in excess of 5m as Anderlecht look ready to move heaven and earth to prise away the centre-back who joined the Danish champions only six months ago.

The Gambian’s club Midtjylland were digging their heels over entertaining talks but that stance has softened with the team now asking in excess of 7m euros.

The Danes initial refusal to sell was burnt out of desire to keep their key players for the Uefa Champions League qualifiers.

Now that they have been booted out of the tournament after losing to Kazakhstan’s Astana, a transfer seeing the Gambian leave remains a huge possibility.

Anderlecht sees the Bundung-born as a possible like-for-like replacement of Wantaway Senegalese star Kara Mbodji who is on the cusp of departing to seek pastures new elsewhere.