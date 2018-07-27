9 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Secka

The President of the Gambia, Adama Barrow, on Thursday 26th July told the people of Kombo North that all land issues in the country will be delved into by the Land Commission. He said the government is aware of the 40 land disputes in the country, that is why with the power vested on him by the Constitution, he has set up a Land Commission that would be probing into all disputed land in the country. The president was making these statements in response to the land issues raised by the people of Kombo South.

The President commended the people of Kombo South for their steadfastness throughout the Coalition struggle to end dictatorship in the country that his government’s agenda will not leave them behind. He told the gathering that the National Development Plan has captured most of the issues they have raised that he urged every Gambians to join hand for the development of the country. “We have secured 1.7 billion, this is not a small money, this is a sum that wherever it is spent, even the animals in the country will realise it,’’ he told the gathering. The President highlighted that the Donated Money will attract a kind of development that may be impossible in a period of fifty years.

The president used the occasion to preach the importance of security in a country that without it there cannot development. He advised people to respect the security officers as they are law enforcers; that they need to be given maximum respect in the execution of their duty. He equally advised the security officers to respect the rule of Law and do their utmost best.

Responding to the concerns of the people of Kombo South on health, Dr Isatou Touray said her Ministry is aware of the constraints in the health centers that they will do their utmost best to improve the health system. She said her ministry is aware of the Challenges faced by some health centre in the area that a team of technicians are currently examining the problem. She said they will help to solve their problems. “I know Katong Health Centre has no ambulance with only one community nurse, Tujereng, Banyaka health centres and other health centres in the area, our team of technicians are currently examining the problems and will come up with solution. She also said the MOU signed between some communities and her ministry will also be looked; at that she is a new minister in her post and will need time to look into those issues.

Speaking on behalf of Kombo South, the National Assembly Member for Kombo South Hon. Kebba K Barrow welcomed the president to his constituency but reminded his people that the president’s tour is a requirement by the Constitution that he is fulfilling a requirement of the Constitution. He used the occasion to remind the Ministry of health that in 2017 when they appeared before the National Assembly and he asked them to provide Kombo South with hospital and the answer was, “Every population above 50,000 needs to be given hospital and Kombo South is 106,000,’’ said the majority leader. He also raised the concern of security in the area that the location of his area is a strategic position for criminal from the outside world.

Councillor of the area Babucarr Kanteh said the main occupation of the people of his area is the sea that they appealed to the government to be given storage facilities for fish and their agricultural produce. He also expressed interest in poultry farming and skills centre for the youth. Responding to the concerns, minister of Agriculture said most villages in the area will have five hectares of their lands fenced and water will be irrigated from the sea to enable a year round farming. ‘’Everything on the food plate is agriculture therefore the agricultural system will be mechanized and improve so that it benefits every Gambia,’’ he said.