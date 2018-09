0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Foday is hoping to bring the title back to The Gambia and to continue to be the best 75 KG in West Africa.

Triple All Africa Boxing Champion, Foday Badjie will face Selebong Respon of the Republic of Central Africa in December.

Badjie, 75 kg is currently the African Champion and has won 3 professional fights. Badjie defeated Aboubacar Traore from Mali, Melissa Ndiaye from Senegal and Mohamed Sillah from Sierra Leone.