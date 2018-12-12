0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

One Mr. Omar Darboe a native and resident of Faraba Sutu, Kombo East Region has told Foroyaa newspaper that some cattle have destroyed his groundnut farm and rice field.

Mr.Darboe said that this incident happened at night and it is difficult to know the owner of the cattle. He also said that his groundnut farm covers an area of about three hectares. He explained that his groundnuts were piled in one big heap and the cattle ate more than half of the groundnut heap and the rice growing in the field cultivated by his wives. He said they are now left with almost nothing.

Darboe elaborated that he is a farmer and that he survives on farming. He said he is saddened by the fact that the cows ate his groundnuts and his wives’ rice in the field.

He said many people in Kombo East are discouraged from farming because cows and goats destroy their crops.

He urged the government to help them address this problem, if not many people will leave farming and that will not be good for the nation. This, he said, will go against the call for people to go back to the farm.

Mr. Daboe, in conclusion appealed to the government to help him with quality seeds and other logistics for the protection of their farms from animals.