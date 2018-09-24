0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Ali Sowe over the weekend turned on the style on his debut for Bulgaria premier league table-toppers CSKA Sofia.

The 23-year-old did not take long to bang in his first goal for his new team whom he joined from Serie A’s Chievo Verona on a season-long loan move.

Collecting a defense-splitting pass from inside the box, the erstwhile Serrekunda United forward calmly smacked home past the hapless goalkeeper before wheeling away in his trademark goal celebration.

Ali was the leading goal scorer in the Albanian Super League few months ago, winning the golden boot and league gong with champions Skenderbeu who now have Kabba Sambou as the only Gambian in their books.

Elsewhere in China, Bubacarr Trawally ended his seeming lengthy goal-duck by scoring twice on Saturday.

Delight etched on the 23-year-old’s face as he returned to scoring ways having gone without goals in recent matches.