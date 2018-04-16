4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Ali Sowe over the weekend became the best scorer in Albania’s Super League.

The Gambian netted in table-topping Skenderbeau Korce’s hard-fought 3-2 win over mid-table occupants Kamza.

The 23-year-old grabbed the second goal to put Korce two goals up before Kamza rallied late to equalise 2-2 prior to Adeniyi stabbing in the winner. It was Sowe’s 13th league goal with seven games to end of the season.

Ali now headlines the goal chart, one ahead of Bakaji, Reginaldo and Guri who’re all on 12 goals each.

It would be time well spent in Albania for the former Gamtel FC attacker if he goes on to win the title and golden boot.

Dubbed Drogba by locals back home, Sowe is putting up a strong case to be considered for a starting berth by Chievo Verona at end of his loan spell in Albania.

The Gambian is on a season-long loan at Albanian Super League side from parent club Chievo Verona of the Italian Serie A.

Ali is offloaded there to rake up playing time in efforts to return a finished product for the Italian outfit.

And the erstwhile Gamtel FC front-man seems to be achieving just that after scoring thirteen times in twenty-seven games he’d started in attack.

His newfound goal scoring streak is a far cry from the dipped form that once dogged and reduced him to a desolate figure ridden with successive injuries last term.

Elsewhere, Musa Barrow was handed his first Serie A start against Inter Milan in a game that ended goalless with the 19-year-old Gambian getting subbed out in the second-half.