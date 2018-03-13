0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Ali Sowe is on cloud nine with his addiction for goal growing stronger game by game.

The Gambia international has been earning rave reviews for his displays in the Albania Super League.

The 23-year-old contributions in Skenderbeu Korce’s title pursuit has inevitably placed him in the race for the league’s top scorer prize.

Dubbed Drogba by fans back home, Ali has notched in eleven goals in the domestic front as he sits second on the goal chart behind Elas Bekaji who is on twelve.

The hot chase for the individual gong cannot be more thrilling with three other forwards also throwing their hats in the ring.

Sowe has eleven more games to beat his competitors to the accolade as the championship nears its end. It would be time well spent in Albania for the former Gamtel FC attacker if he upstages Elas Bekaji and his table-topping club Skenderbeu go on to win the title.

Sowe is putting up a strong case to be considered for a starting berth by Chievo Verona at end of his loan spell in Albania.

The Gambian is on a season-long loan at Albanian Super League side from parent club Chievo Verona of the Italian Serie A.

Sowe, 23, is offloaded there to rake up playing time in efforts to return a finished product for the Italian outfit.

And the erstwhile Gamtel FC front-man seems to be achieving just that after scoring eleven times in twenty-four games he’d started in attack.

His newfound goal scoring form is a far cry from the dipped form that once dogged and reduced him to a desolate figure ridden with successive injuries last term.