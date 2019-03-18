0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Nuha Marong will be Lamin Jallow’s replacement who will miss Gambia’s Algeria final qualifier owing to card accumulation.

Jallow got booked last November in Gambia’s 3-1 surprise thumping of Benin and would go on to score the Scorpions’ equalizing goal.

Nuha Krubally Marong has been summoned to be his replacement possibly on the wing as Sulayman Marreh, Assan Ceesay, Ali Sowe and Pa Modou Jagne including Mustapha Carayol are ruled out of the make or break fixture for various reasons.

Marong, an erstwhile Spain U-17 and U-20 international, will be the man to fill the void created by the absence of Jallow or Assan Ceesay.

A tall skillful forward with pace to boast of, Nuha, though born in Spain, will be making his debut for Gambia whom he qualifies for through his parents.

He was excused from joining his third tier Spainish outfit Atletico Beleares over the weekend after his mum’s passing but would still be available for the Scorpions, according to his club.