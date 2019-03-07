0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Sofiane Hanni of Spartak Moscow is part of invited foreign-based players called upon by Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi for the game against Gambia

The 28-year-old form core of an Algerian team comprising Nabil Bentaleb of Schalke 04 in the German Bundesliga and Said Brenrahma in the English second tier.

Saphir Taider along with Hoffenheim striker Ishak Belfodil and Ghoulam have all been reportedly summoned which if confirmed to be true will represent a shift in statement by gaffer Djamel who initially claimed he would rather use his untested or local players against Gambia than the ones he’d already seen or is impressed with.

Algeria host Gambia March 22nd for the final qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations before taking on Tunisia four days later.

Belmadi is yet to make public his full roster but the aforesaid players are believed to be confirmed to be in the fold against Gambia.