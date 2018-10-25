0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Barcelona Gambian wonder-kid Alasana Manneh recently endured a heart-break following his club’s defeat to CSKA Sofia.

In what would have been also an all-Gambian derby between Etar and Sofia, Ali Sowe wasn’t accorded minutes in the melee and did not even make the substitutes’ bench as he was left out of CSKA’s squad to ensure for his quick recuperation having flown in from national team duty with Gambia.

Manneh however made it from the start, his second this term in five outings, but Etar lost miserably to title-chasing Sofia 3-0.

Alasana is in his second stint at Etar having spent the previous campaign there on loan from Barcelona’s reserves’ team.

The 20-year-old is one of players whose futures have been up in the balance after Barca hesitated offering them renewed deals.