QUESTION OF THE DAY

A vibrant political culture is built on debates between representatives of the people. Political parties are instruments of representation. There can be no informed choice of the citizenry unless there is debate on policies between political parties. Speculation should now disappear. The media should engage the parties so that people hear from their representatives rather than opinions expressed by the media practitioners. The more we get the facts from the horse’s mouth the better the media could keep the citizenry informed of what those who represent them or aspiring to represent them are doing on their behalf.

Foroyaa will be alert to this mission and we hope that the parties are ready for a vibrant political culture.