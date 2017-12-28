By Sulayman Bah

Kekuta Manneh has said his goodbyes to U.S football after inking a deal with Mexican top tier side CF Pachuca.

A Gambia-born, the 23-year-old trialed for German second tier outfit Union Berlin weeks ago in which a deal was reportedly said to be closed.

But matters didn’t pan out as hoped leading to the winger’s return to the states before nodding to CF Pachuca’s 12-month contract proposal.

In Mexico, he yearns to pick some footballing new experience after spending four seasons in the Major League Soccer first with Canada’s Vancouver Whitecaps then Columbus Crew.

He’s signed without a transfer fee after running down his contract with American side Crew months ago.

‘I am very excited to join @Tuzos to start a new chapter in my professional career and help Pachuca win championships. I can’t wait to get started. Vamos,’ Manneh, in announcement of his transfer, wrote on his official social media page.

Kekuta, teased for a scooter owing to his blistering energies and pace, will become the first Gambian to ply his trade in Mexico.

Awarded US citizenship, he remains eligible to play for Gambia even though the GFF had long thrown the towel on pursuing him having seen their previous overtures shunned by the Bakau-born.