By Yankuba Jallow

Coach Modou Lamin Nyassi of the Brikama United has commended his players despite losing 2-0 at home to the Gambia Armed Forces on Saturday.

Nyassi said his boys played well even though they were unfortunate to lose against title contenders, GAF FC at home in Brikama.

“My boys had a good game. We couldn’t score but that does not mean we did not play well,” he said.

The GAF goals came in the 44th and 62nd minutes through Sulayman Sillah and Emil respectively. Brikama United despite dominating possession in the whole match, they couldn’t score the soldiers.

Armed Forces FC are yet to test a defeat this season with seven draws and two wins whereas Brikama United lost two, drew four and won three. The soldiers are the highest scoring team in the GFF Division One with 8 goals out of 10 games.

Nyassi believes that there is enough room for improvement adding that his boys will do great in the upcoming matches.

“We are going back to the training and rectify our mistakes. We will try to improve more and do better in our coming games,” he said.

The Brikama fans roared at the referee for failing to award Soldiers’ Matarr Ceesay a red card in the 20th minute when he appeared to launch a two-footed challenged on a Brikama United player.