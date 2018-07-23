8 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Demba Savage has sealed a move back to the Finnish Premier League following a seven-month experimental season to forget in Turkey.

The right-winger was at BB whom he helped book promotion to the Turkish Super Lig.

The Gambian even took the last penalty-kick that secured the side of the win in the final promotion play-off match.

But no sooner the team returned to the big times in Turkish football than the Scorpion was shoved out of the door.

The 30-year-old was told he can look for a new club last month after the coach considered him surplus to requirements.

However, he has now cut short his initial two-year deal in Istanbul to return to Honka in a reunion with a side he played for between 2008 and 2012.

The five-time Finnish league champion is the most decorated Gambian footballer in the Scandinavian nation, winning a combined ten trophies –including individual ones – in the ten years he’d been a foreign-based footballer.

He is expected to form a fiery partnership with compatriot Macoumba Kandji who scored his ninth goals of the season for third-placed Honka last Saturday in his fourteenth appearance.