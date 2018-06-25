0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

African Junior women’s 200m champion Gambia’s Ola Buwaro is disenchanted over her failure to travel to defend her crown.

The 16-year-old was scheduled to head out for Ghana for the U-20 African Athletics competition to be hosted in Accra.

However, the track sensation was left deflated after being informed plans to get going to Accra has been cancelled.

Flight ticket issue is blamed for the cancellation.

‘I feel disappointed than I’m not going to Ghana to defend my title, she said.

‘I was training for over two months for this competition even during the Ramadan because the people you are going to face most of them are not fasting. But is Gambian system. They will tell you, you’re traveling and the next minute you are not going. It’s not easy with things like this. You only know you are going when they tell, ‘ok pack your things, we are going’ or otherwise it is not easy,’ he told Foroyaa Sport.

A participant for Gambia in the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia, Buwaro was given ultimatum to choose between football and athletics before she opted for the latter.

She stormed the 200m race to grab gold last year in Algeria.