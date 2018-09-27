0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Ebou Jassey a citizen of Kerr Omar Saine village in the North Bank Region, yesterday September 25th 2018, walked into the Foroyaa Office, to seek for financial assistance to further his education at the Gambia College School of Education.

Speaking to this reporter, Jassey said the program he wants to study at the College is Advance Diploma Primary, which is a two year program

He said he never knew that there is payment of tuition at the Gambia College, for such programs; that the tuition fee according to his acceptance letter, is Seven Thousand Dalasi, for each academic year, which his family cannot afford.

“I was adviced by my former Principal to collect a form at the college few months ago, and I was shortlisted. During the orientation we were told by the College that we are private students and required to pay at Five Thousand Dalasi, before start of the program,” he said; that he is from a poor family and his parents will not be able to sponsor him.

“I am the breadwinner of my family. My parent’s hopes are on me and I have the ambition to help them,” he said

Ebou Jassey calls on Government and individuals to come to his aid. Anyone who wants to assist, can reach him on the following numbers: 2427562, 4380885.