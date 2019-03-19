0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

Decades of trials and tribulations in getting portable water for the Niani District village of M’Bolbuk, has finally come to an end, thanks to the intervention of Green Concepts Construct and Services Company.

The D475,000 borehole sunk by the Company for the villagers, has addressed this acute water shortage that has affected the village for decades.

M’Bolbuk, a hamlet located approximately 350 kilometers in the Northern part of the Central River Region (CRR), is a farming community. Like other remote villages in provincial Gambia, M’Bolbuk was constrained with challenges and key among these was lack of portable water.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Alkalo of M’Bolbuk Yorro Kandeh, expressed profound gratitude to the Proprietor of Green Concepts Dozie Okezie and his staff, for the humanitarian gesture that has put to rest the acute water problem of the village.

“Lack of water has driven away people from M’Bolbuk, to relocate to other villages. It has made hell for lots of villagers many of who have relocated to other places. We will assure Green Concepts that the borehole will be effectively and judicious utilized to meet its targeted purpose, and as well ensure its sustainability,” he said.

Maimuna Barry, Lady Councilor of Niani District, said the women are constraint with many challenges and key among them was lack of water. She hailed the Company for the gesture and implored on them to extend the gesture to other satellite villages, with a view to making life easy for them.

Momodou Sainey Badgie informed the villagers that the gesture was born out of the realization that the village has for long been affected by lack of water supply, and assured that the benevolence will go a long way in addressing the water shortage. Badgie appealed to villagers to make the best use of the borehole, and ensure its sustainability.

Pierre Bah, the Chief of Niani District, expressed similar remarks and said the gesture will complement his objective of addressing the problem of water shortage that has affected the entire district.

The Proprietor of Green Concepts Dozie Okezie, said the provision of the borehole is his contribution to the needs of the people, and assured that the gesture will be extended to other needy villages.