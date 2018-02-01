24 SHARES Share Tweet

Professors, academics, researchers and scholars have every right to interrogate any subject and express their views on them. This is what is called academic freedom.

Section 25 of the Constitution states without any ambiguity that,

“Every person shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and belief, which shall include academic freedom.”

Courts, Newspapers and Universities need to get the opinion of scholars to encourage public debate on issues of national importance. Any attempt to arrest such commentators would constitute an assault on freedom of expression and academic freedom. Foroyaa is watching the situation very closely and will hold the government accountable to the public on how it governs under the rule of the Constitution and other laws of the country.