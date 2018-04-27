0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

Renowned Gambian musicians Abou and Fafa, will today Friday April 26th, hold a fundraising event at a local Hotel in Senegambia and part of the proceeds will be donated to victims of rape and abandoned children.

The event also coincides with the celebration of the 10th year of music career and performance of the band.

“In celebration of our ten year anniversary of playing music, we deem it fitting to give back to a worthy course in the form of a gala dinner. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Victim’s Center, where victims of rape of minors, abandoned babies and trauma victims are housed, and barely have enough to get by,” the artists told Foroyaa in a statement; that the idea was conceived and driven by fans and individual philanthropists.

“In view of the above, Abou & Fafa and our fans, will organize the fundraising Gala as our newly released album will be featured with a live band performance during the night,” the statement added.

The duo who were born in Banjul, are biological siblings who have shared interest in music.