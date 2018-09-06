1 SHARES Share Tweet

A country with a silent majority will never be free from rumours. It simply means that the majority of people will only express their views when they are in safe corners so that no one knows where they stand. This has been the case since the colonial period. Hence few people who are vocal would present their interest as if they are speaking for the people. In this way the challenges faced by the people are never articulated in a manner that would show the urgency in their cases.

If leaders are to serve the people they must know what their concerns are. If that is to happen the people exercise their right to speak for themselves. Leaders who truly aim to be sensitive and responsive to the needs of the people must ensure that they listen to the voices of the people without waiting for intermediaries. Servants of the people will never be afraid to empower them.