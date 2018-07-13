1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian-born has made a come-and-get-me plea wishing to play for Malaysia’s national team, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Talk of the attacker committing his international allegiance to the southeast Asian country has been on for over two years.

Malaysia has a tough stance of not including non-Malays in its national team. The case however with Muhamed seems a bit different after he’d stayed there for over 12 years.

The 23-year-old is one of the Malaysian Super League’s best attackers but the country’s FA has a cautious approach towards foreign players.

‘It will be an honour for me to play for Malaysia. I developed my football in Malaysia and I feel if I can give them back what they gave to me, it would be an honour. That is, if they decide to call me,’ Sumareh after his man-of-the-match performance earned Pahang FA the Malaysian Cup.

He adds: ‘I’ve been here for 12 years now, since I was 13 or 14. I haven’t gone back to Gambia since. My mom, my family all lives here. Even my sister was born here. It is home for me. It will be an honour to represent the country where I studied and developed my football. They made me who I am today.’

Current Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Kabba Bajo last year promised to reach out to the player through his parents but nothing concrete has come of it.