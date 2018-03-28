2 SHARES Share Tweet

It is very interesting that all nine political parties and some independent candidates are taking part in regional government elections. Only two wards out of the 120 are uncontested. The president has so far shown total neutrality. The IEC has also made it very clear that there is no coalition candidate in this forthcoming regional government election.

Debates are taking place to enable the electorate to know why and who they should vote for. No matter how the campaign ends up one could say that future elections in The Gambia would no longer be won by intimidation and inducement. People are likely to be looking for value for their votes. Once this becomes the norm representatives will respect the people and would know that they are voted for to deliver services to them.