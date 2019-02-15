0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Leaders Wallidan will have their title credentials to the test again when they battle it out with Marimoo this Sunday.

Race for the domestic League trophy is crowded one with seven sides in the pursuit of the top spot currently occupied by Blue Boys Wallidan.

A single point separate Wallidan with joint-second occupants Armed Forces and Brikama United while GPA, Hawks, Real de Banjul and Marimoo are all equal on points at third place with each on 14 points.

The Blue Boys snatching off a win against a stubborn Marimoo will see them pull away a bit from there rest.

Other fixtures feature Samger up against Ports Authority today at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium while Fortune FC slug it out with Banjul United in Banjul with Brikama going against BK Milan.

PSV Wellingara has the worst ratio at tightening the back-line having let in twelve goals in ten games, an almost average of a goal each game.