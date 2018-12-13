0 SHARES Share Tweet

The fact that all the political parties have either held or are about to hold congresses and nothing is said about a three year mandate for a Coalition president, tends to confirm that the Coalition contract is heading towards being invalidated. What is left is for President Barrow to come out with a clear and unequivocal declaration that he is the executive president of The Gambia, and is no longer a Coalition president.

Words are coming from different directions with each giving his or her own interpretation. The year 2020, should be a very interesting year to watch as political forces consolidate themselves in preparation for multiparty politics, after two years of relative passivity of the different political parties, especially those that form the Coalition. President Barrow’s future / political status will also become clear on 19 January 2020, after serving for three years.