By Yankuba Jallow

Eight accused persons were yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Wilson of the Banjul Magistrates Court on two charges of conspiracy to commit the murder of Ebrima Solo Sandeng.

When the case was called, Chief Inspector Yaya Camara announced his appearance for the Inspector General of Police whilst the accused persons were without Lawyer.

Before the accused persons could take their plea, the prosecutor applied for the trial Magistrate to transfer the matter to the High Court as it lacks jurisdiction to hear the case. In delivering her ruling, the trial Magistrate transferred the matter to the High Court.

Currently nine senior NIA personnel are standing trial at the high court before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara, facing 25 counts, including the murder of Solo Sandeng. The eight who were yesterday arraigned before the Banjul Magistrates Court are believed to be junior personnel of the NIA (now called SIS).