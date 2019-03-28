0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Awa B. Bah

The Anthony General and Minister of Justice Aboubacarr Tambedou, has disclosed a comprehensive list of all foundations and charitable organizations registered in the country, from 1st January 2017 date. The Minister made these and other disclosures before deputies at the National Assembly building in Banjul, while responding to questions from the Majority Leader and Member for Kombo South.

The Minister in his response to the Member disclosed that the number of foundations and charitable organizations registered during the period, was 3,470. The comprehensive list he said was attached with the relevant documents and sent to the National Assembly for scrutiny by deputies. The list according to Minister Tambadou is heavy and bulky for it to be copied for each member. The speaker in confirming the list said the Assembly’s printing office has some issues and efforts are being strategised to make it available to all sitting members; that the list of three thousand four hundred and seventy foundations and charitable organizations, will be made available.

The Member for Basse in his intervention said the Assembly cannot table and consider issues that are not placed on their desk while the Member for Latrikunda Sabiji suggested the soft copies of the comprehensive list be provided to sitting Members. The Member for Wuli West in his intervention said in future, such problems of printing and providing copies of relevant documents to sitting Members should not continue.

As a result of this, the Assembly was subsequently suspended including the questions and answer session on this issue, pending the availability of the copies to Members.