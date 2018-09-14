5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Messending Dibbasey, is a 34 year old woman residing in Wellingera, and is seeking medical assistance through this medium.

According to her medical report, Messending was admitted at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul, in 2017, on account of several pre-eclampsia.

During the admission, she complained of generalize body pain and swelling and difficulty in breathing. She was at once diagnosed of ARF and started heamo-dialysis treatment on 2nd November 2017, through acute dialysis catheter, inserted on the right femoral vein.

Dibbasey is now refereed to Dakar for further treatment, as she cannot regain her health in Banjul.

Saiba Jabbie, husband of Messending Dibbasey, said he has spent all that he has, during the past eleven months but her health condition cannot improve.

“My wife is now referred to one of the hospitals in Dakar for further treatment but we cannot afford it. That is why the family seeks for assistance on her behalf through your medium, from all and sundry,” he said.

Jabbie call on philanthropists, Government and Non-Governmental organizations, to come to the family’s aid and any good Samaritan who wants to assist Jabbie and his wife, can contact them on the following numbers: 7609738, 7970816 or Foroyaa on 4380885.