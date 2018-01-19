1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

It took individual moments of brilliance from the triumvirate of Babucarr Cherno Jallow, Sanna Sonko and Alagie Jawara for Gamtel to sink Banjul United.

Jallow scored a brace before Sonko and Jawara each netted as gaffer Sulayman Kuyateh’s men blitz past the City Boys 4-1.

Sanna sped them into an early lead with only 15 minutes ticking which they held on to into the break.

Resumption of play saw Jawara burying home a teasing header in the 60th minute before Babucarr Jallow pierced a knife in the City Boys’ hopes of inspiring a comeback.

Kemo Bojang attempted to rekindle a visibly de-spirited Banjul United with his consolation goal but Jallow’s stunning free-kick wrapped it up for Gamtel as they now open a two-point lead at the summit on fifteen points after eight games.

The telecom side is now being chased by second-placed champions Armed Forces who shocked Real de Banjul 2-1 at the Independence Stadium.