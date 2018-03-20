0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Up to three people were rounded up on Sunday night at the recent Inter-schools competition.

The three, whose names were yet to be disclosed at press time, according to a source, were arrested for theft.

‘One of them had knives and looked bent on harassing their victims. The other one snatched a girl’s phone and belongings,’ one of the police officers, part of the arresting team, tells Foroyaa Sport.

The incident occurred after spectators besieged the stadium just minutes before final results of the 2018 edition of the Secondary School Sports Associations were announced.

Bottrop Senior Secondary ended up retaining the top spot. They won last year on 350 points with a D100,000 prize, a massive rise from the D10,000 sum winners were awarded the previous edition.

Essau came second best garnering 270 points with Gambia Senior Secondary School at third-place on 253 points.

Nusrat Senior Secondary School finished fourth on 170 points while Bansang settled for fifth on 130 points.

In the Upper basic category, Latrikunda Sabiji claimed the top spot on 297 points with Barra Essau at second on 208 points.

Presentation came third clutching 192 points as Bansang sneaked at fourth on 105 points with fifth-placed Tallinding on a combined 101 points.

The runners-up in the senior category pocketed D75, 000 while D50, 000 and D25, 000 was the prizes for winners and runners-up in the Upper Basic school category respectively.