By Rohey Cham/Mustapha Jallow

The Inspector General of Police Alagie Mamour Jobe, said the year 2019 will be a turning point for the Gambia Police Force (GPF); that under his stewardship, the GPF is poised to benefit immensely, calling on all enlisted men and women of the Force to redouble their efforts in adding value to police work.

IGP said this as he concludes a week’s nationwide tour of GPF installations across the country.

“This year will no doubt be a turning point for the entire police force, under my administration. I want to see the Police Force in a different level. I can fully assure you that we will do everything possible to add value to the lives of the men and women of the Gambia Police Force. Notwithstanding, the onus is now on us to work harder, so as to live up to expectation and deliver security services to the public, as enshrined in the supreme law of the Gambia,” he said.

Speaking further, IGP Jobe highlighted the achievements of the GPF in curtailing crime and other forms of banditry within the country. He spoke of the importance of the police and public collaboration saying, it is the only way the Police can see or make a breakthrough in their cumbersome job of maintaining law and order.

“We want to see a modest Police Force that is effective, community centered and conscious, because our only way to achieve this is by partnering with the public. With the public, we can achieve a lot. Therefore, I want to enjoin all to do more to promote community policing, so as to get the community in the country for their support to GPF. We are all living witnesses on how the public rely on us as their paid servants. We must recognize their roles and we beg for complementation to keep the ball rolling,” IGP said

The tour was meant to have direct communication between the IGP and men on the ground. Officers and personnel were given the opportunity to raise their concerns and discuss issues affecting them, as service men.

The IGP used the occasion to promote junior officers of the GPF across the country, to various ranks and handed over 900 mattresses to the Police Intervention Unit (PIU), 25 motor bikes to regional Police stations including 15 computers, total rehabilitation of the Mansakonko PIU which is now in progress, and the distribution of 36 ceiling fans, 12 flat screen TVs, 6 car engines, 17 printers, 29 solar panels and 20 sets of furniture to various police stations and posts across the length and breadth of the country.

The tour ended with a visit to various Police formations in Banjul and Kanifing respectively.