As political parties go to congress to shape the political direction they should take, President Barrow is also touring the URR, laying foundation stones of projects and holding rallies accompanied by members of the Barrow Youth Movement. He has taken the time to defend the youth movement against those who claim that it is a political movement.

The undertone confirms that the political atmosphere is becoming charged because of different political interests. Apparently, all political forces are being pushed to seize the ground. Hence new political interest groups are likely to emerge.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the situation and keep the readers informed of the trend in the political evolution of the country after the dramatic change of political dispensation on 2 December, 2016.