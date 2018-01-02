No one can doubt that the end of 2016 and the year 2017 constitute the most eventful period in the political history of The Gambia.

1981 was the bloodiest. Hundreds of young Gambians knew what a bullet wound was. Treason trials became the order of the day.

Despite the exchange of bullets by the adversaries few people left the country to become refugees and few people became internally displaced persons.

1994 brought with it uncertainties which culminated with detentions without trials and disappearances without trace and the departure of many people out of fear or poverty, in search of better lives in the Diaspora. Very few people could believe that change could come through the ballot box after over fifty years of multi-party contest.

Through adoption of the right tactics a coalition was built, election was won and an impasse overcome, war prevented and a peaceful transfer of power effected by the 21st of January 2017. Civilians and the disciplined forces on both sides of the political spectrum became committed to the peaceful transfer of political administration. Now we are heading towards new challenges as we are ushered into the chambers of a new year.

We have witnessed a vigorous interaction between the executive and the national assembly during the 2017 legislative year. The executive has brought bills on constitutional reform, truth and reconciliation and the establishment of the human rights commission. 2018 should be the year of implementation. Foroyaa will be following the process and will help the public to get all the facts.