A total of 19 candidates scored aggregate 6 in the 2018 Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examinations. The total number of candidates who entered for the examination was 20,190 students of whom 9,199 are males and 10, 991 females.

This information is contained in a press release issued by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education yesterday.

According to the release, Modou B. Jallow of St. Charles Lwanga Upper Basic School and Sainabou L. Jaiteh of St. Peter’s Upper Basic School, are the top candidates.

3 are from Therese’s Upper Basic S 2 are from Presentation of St. Mary’s 2 are from Yalding Upper Basic 1 from Gambia Methodist Academy 1 from Kotu Upper Basic 1 from Ndow’s Comprehensive Upper Basic 1 from SOS Hermann Gmeiner Upper Basic 1 from Tallinding Upper Basic 1 from Deeper Life Upper Basic 1 from St. Charles Lwanga Upper Basic 1 from St. Peter’s Upper Basic 1 from St. Edwards Upper Basic 1 from Darsilami Upper Basic 1 from Old Yundum Upper Basic 1 from Anne Marie Javouhey

The release further stated that admission to Grade 10 should be based on passes in the core subjects to be decided by boards of governors and not exceeding aggregate 42.