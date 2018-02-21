0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Photo: Adama Tamba is the women’s top scorer

Adama Tambia is the country’s women premier league’s latest top scorer.

The seasoned goal poacher leapfrogged Mbassey Darboe on the scoring log who ‘d led beginning around December.

However, the tables have turned with the Gambia international now headlining the chart.

Tamba returned from France following an unsuccessful trial with Paris Saint Germain’s women outfit to send the women’s division blazing.

Her ratio per-game is unmatched in the local division after smacking in eighteen (18) goals in just ten games. The statistics, yet to better her over 50-goal feat last term, means she has plundered in 18 of Red Scorpion’s combined forty-two goals.

While Adama is a proven goal-getter, she is being trailed by Interior’s Mbassey Darboe who is three goals shy of catching up on her.

Tamba’s teammate Ola Buwaru sits third on ten goals.

Adama’s performances is reflective of Red Scorpion’s unbeatable form who tops the 6-team league after subjecting title rivals Interior to their first defeat of the campaign last Saturday which ended 2-0.

In other weekend games, second-from-bottom Armed Forces pounded bottom-placed Future Bi 8-0 who’re yet to win in ten matches.

Abuko United also sashayed over Immigration on a 2-1 score.