By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s gaffer Tom Saintfiet has plans of ensuring no stones are left unturned after handing Bubacarr Jobe his first call-up to rival Assan Ceesay for the Scorpions striking role for the Benin qualifier.

Gambia face Benin November 17th at the Independence Stadium and it’s the Belgian coach’s believe Sweden-based Jobe can offer options in attack.

The 23-year-old, plying his trade with Mjallby AIF, a third tier side in Sweden, has netted 15 goals in twenty-seven (27) matches.

His recent track record of seven goals the last straight eight games suggest that star striker Assan Ceesay faces a threat.

However, before he begins his campaign of dislodging the FC Zurich striker, the former Toronto FC reserves forward must first displace the likes of Ali Sowe, Muhammed Badamosi and Ablie Jallow whom Assan tops in the pecking order.

Ceesay has scored four times in the last five outings for Gambia even though his returns at club levels remain paltry.

The Scorpions sit bottom of the Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifiers with just two points in four matches.

Algeria and Benin are joint-top on seven points each.