By Mustapha Jallow

Reports have it that 10 intelligence personnel serving at the National Intelligence Agency (now called SIS) have been arrested on Thursday 15 March and are now held at the serious crime unit at the police headquarters.

The arrested personnel are Ngora Njie, Bakary Jammeh aka Afo, Lyon Gomez, Lamin Bojang aka Kambajal, Manlafi Jarju, Tijan Camara, Kwesi Mendy, Lamin Bojang (driver), Ansumana Manga (driver) and Yankuba Colley.

According to our source, the arrest is related to the death of Solo Sandeng.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Superintendent David Kujabi and an NIA official source have confirmed that some NIA personnel are in custody, but would not go any further.